All the faces as fans meet the 12 Hour drivers at Track to Town

RACE fans packed into the Bathurst CBD on Thursday, to meet their favourite drivers at the Track to Town fan event.
Fans were able to chat to drivers, get autographs and take photos, with all the cars on display in front of the Bathurst Court House.
One of the most in-demand drivers was Valentino Rossi, the Italian motor sport superstar well known for his exploits on the bike.
The seven-time MotoGP world champion is competing in his second consecutive Bathurst 12 Hour, competing alongside Raffaele Marciello and Maxime Martin for the Belgium-based BMW M Team WRT.
There were also a number of iconic Supercars drivers in attendance including Craig Lowdnes, Jamie Whincup, Broc Feeney, Tony D'Alberto and Lee Holdsworth, just to name a few.
Bathurst is represented by Brad Schumacher, Grant Denyer and Brad Shiels.
The Western Advocate was in attendance and we snapped plenty of faces in the crowd.
Did we get a photo of you?
