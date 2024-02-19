A career in childcare and an apprenticeship on the cards for graduates

KALIYAH Bull has a dream of becoming an early childhood educator, so getting her first-aid certificate was just one of many incentives for her to complete the PCYC's Fit to Learn course.
She was one of four students from Bathurst High to graduate from the 10-week course, which incorporates job-ready programs, mentoring and vocational training for young people.
It was optional for students to participate in the program, Kaliyah said.
"We had the choice, but we were picked by the school to be part of it," she said, adding students graduated with a heap of certificates.
"We got our White Card, which helps if you wanted to do work, say, in the construction industry," she added.
While that's not in her plans at this stage, Kaliyah said it was still good to have on her resume.
"We also got our first-aid certificate," she said, which "was fun and interesting".
As she now knuckles down to finish her senior studies, Kaliyah said the goal is to work in early childhood when she finishes school.
"I'm not completely sure, but will probably go into childcare," she said.
Dominic Agatic said he enjoyed the course and felt the certificates he gained would help with employment opportunities after school.
For Joseph Langtry, the medical training was the highlight.
"It was pretty fun," he said. "Some parts were hard, others were fun."
He said he's thinking of being an electrician and plans to use his new certificates when he goes to work.
"The White Card will come in pretty handy, for sure; it's needed to go on work sites," he explained.
School principal Ken Barwick, who himself did the PCYC program as a student, was at the graduation, and congratulated the students on finishing the course.
He said the primary goal of the course was to get the students to grow and learn and provide them with opportunities.
Graduating from the course would be the first step in a long line of achievements to come, he said, including finishing the HSC.
"I'm extremely proud of you," he said, also thanking the PCYC for facilitating the program.
Run through the PCYC, with the support of Chifley Police District, the program has been operating in Bathurst for years.
The Fit to Learn program is one of many offered through the PCYC and comes under the RISEUP umbrella - a program initiated by former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller back in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.