A GROUP of Bathurst High students have regained motivation to engage with their education after finishing a unique youth program.
Run by the Bathurst Police in conjunction with PCYC, the Fit To Learn program is designed to reengage youth into the education system.
Bathurst High student Jordan Bickel was one of the graduates in the most recent Fit To Learn group, and said he found the program very beneficial.
"It's helped me out a lot," Jordan said.
"At the moment I'm considering going into an apprenticeship as a mechanic, and this honestly helped me get the courage to apply for that."
The program allows students who have disengaged with their learning to explore their strengths and develop emotional intelligence skills to help them navigate their way through school and in employment.
It also gave them the opportunity to secure important accreditation, like a white card and first aid certificate.
Both of which can make taking that first step into employment a lot easier.
Year 10 student Merrakye Manning was another graduate, receiving her certificate of completion in August, 2023.
She said she gained a lot out of the program and is glad she had the opportunity to participate.
"It's a really good course, but it does take time and effort to do it," Merrakye said.
"You have to want to do it, if you really want to get something out of it, you have to put in."
The Fit To Learn program is one of many offered through the PCYC, and comes under the RISEUP umbrella - a program initiated by former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller back in 2018.
The program has been running for a number of years now and has proved quite popular with the disengaged youth of Bathurst.
