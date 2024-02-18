Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Housing proposal: where views align and the limitations council sees

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 18 2024 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE "limitations" have been identified, some of Bathurst Regional Council's views on housing appear to align with a new proposal put forward for the future of housing in Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.