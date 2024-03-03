Western Advocate
Advances in tunnel technology might solve Great Western Highway woes, mayor says

MW
By Matt Watson
March 4 2024 - 4:30am
THE previous NSW Coalition government's proposed Great Western Highway tunnel from Blackheath to Little Hartley was both underfunded and exceptionally expensive for what it proposed, Bathurst's mayor Jess Jennings says.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

