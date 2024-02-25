Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Great facility': Economic boost expected as sheep show makes move to Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated February 25 2024 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CANBERRA'S loss is Bathurst's gain as a well-known sheep show comes to the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.