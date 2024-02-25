'Great facility': Economic boost expected as sheep show makes move to Bathurst

CANBERRA'S loss is Bathurst's gain as a well-known sheep show comes to the city.
Studs from all over NSW, as well as one from South Australia, will be at the Bathurst Showground for the Great Southern Supreme Merino Show and Sale - and that means a boost for city accommodation.
"This is the 77th year [of the show]," its president Rick Power said as he oversaw preparations on Friday.
"It originally started in Goulburn and in 2006 it moved to Canberra for an air-conditioned facility.
"And then in '21, '22, we didn't go ahead because of COVID and less exhibitor support and the cost of the facility was hurting us.
"So we've decided to be more central and come to Bathurst: great facility and ready-made sheep pens is a bonus.
"And we've gone a month later than we used to and that's attracted the New England studs and the Macquarie studs to come and support us."
Mr Power made a trip to Bathurst to have a look around before the decision was made to move to the Central Tablelands.
"We forecast between 200 and 300 animals to be judged; we've got 270 in the first year," he said.
"So we needed to be able to move the animals around and have a good judging facility and obviously Bathurst, with the accommodation [available], is pretty much a no-brainer."
Robyn and Geoff Rayner from the Pomanara Merino Stud at Sallys Flat, near Hill End, helped bring the show to Bathurst and will be showing at the event, which will come on the heels of two weekends of car racing at Mount Panorama.
"We had to change the dates a couple of times," Mrs Rayner said.
"The car races are great for Bathurst and we're all for it and it wasn't a drama, but we just decided to hold off on our event so that we could make the most of it and people could come and see it.
"There'll be people travelling from all over NSW to attend and also to come and have a look, so we wanted to make sure they had accommodation."
She said the economic boost will extend further than local hotels and motels.
"People will be able to eat out," she said.
"We're trying to encourage people to try all the different Bathurst businesses for coffee."
The CWA will also be selling food and drinks at the event, Mrs Rayner said, "and we all know the wonderful work those ladies do".
"Hopefully next year we'll get more Bathurst businesses involved," she said.
"We've had AgriWest, Nutrien, Elders, some of the general agricultural businesses are involved, but we hope to next year get more involvement with the Bathurst community.
"Blowes Clothing have got a beautiful display of wool and our poster in their window, but we hope to include more.
"It was a little bit rushed this year and then, changing the dates a couple of times, we're not as prepared as we would hope to have been."
The Great Southern Supreme Merino Show and Sale, hosted by the Bathurst Merino Association, will be held over Tuesday and Wednesday, February 27 and 28 at the Bathurst Showground.
Entry will be free and members of the public are encouraged to attend.
The original plan was for the event to start on Monday, but there will be a merino industry identity funeral being held that day.
AND will Bathurst be the venue for the show and sale each year from now?
"We're confident that we've done enough and we've got everything prepared enough and that everybody will be happy with the set-up and that it's an ongoing thing," Mrs Rayner said.
"But we'll have to wait until after the event to see what the feedback is."
