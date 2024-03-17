Are you willing to lower your standards? Council plans to find out

BATHURST Regional Council will turn to the community for input as it continues to scrutinise its budget and expenditure.
Since the council opted not to pursue a special rate variation (SRV) in September, 2023, staff have been assessing the council's finances to see where savings can be found.
The council is also looking at its asset maintenance backlog, which was sitting at $135.6 million as of June 30, 2023.
The backlog is based on the cost required to bring infrastructure assets up to a certain standard.
If the expected standard was to be lowered for some of council's assets, then the backlog figure will also fall.
It's that very idea that the council is preparing to explore.
The council will engage a third party to conduct community consultation on asset service levels.
This is part of the review of the council's Asset Management Strategy, which has already commenced.
General manager David Sherley said the community consultation is expected to happen some time in April or May of 2024.
"Given that asset backlogs is a major consideration in the SRV process, the council will be under taking consultation with the community as to the standards that are expected with the assets," he said.
He said the council will look at asset conditions and under take a survey with the community to discuss what its acceptable standards are for the condition of assets, such as roads and play equipment.
"We've asked that stuff before, but this will be a bit more detailed," he said.
An external consultant will carry out the community consultation on the council's behalf, with the council wanting it to be handled by a company with the relevant expertise.
According to the council's latest Pathway to Sustainability report, the 2023-24 financial year will see an audit and priority ranking of services and programs, with the council to decide how they will be framed in the 2024-25 budget.
In the new financial year, the council will finalise its Asset Management Plans updates and upgrades, subject to budget, and initiate an agreed program of asset disposal.
The council will also conduct "robust" community engagement on levels of remaining services.
