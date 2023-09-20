BATHURST Regional Council has resolved to end community consultation and not pursue an application for a supersized rate increase.
Councillor Warren Aubin had put a notice of motion to Wednesday night's ordinary meeting, which requested for the consultation period to cease immediately.
However, as discussion got under way, Cr Aubin put forward an amendment to not only end consultation, but to also not pursue an application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for special rate variation (SRV).
After significant discussion, the majority of councillors ultimately voted in favour of Cr Aubin's motion.
Cheers and applause erupted from the audience as it became clear the SRV proposal would be scrapped.
Assuming no rescission motion is lodged by the 12pm deadline on Thursday, September 21, community consultation will come to an end and council will not pursue a SRV at this time.
MORE TO COME.
