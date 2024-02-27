Is this the squad to lead Panorama FC to that elusive WPL title?

AFTER four seasons of near misses, Panorama coach Jade Hadfield believes he has the squad that can claim the club's first Western Premier League (WPL) title in 2024.
The Goats named its squad for the upcoming WPL season earlier this month, with a host of new faces joining the team.
Hadfield, who was unveiled as coach of the Goats late last year, said he believes his squad is even stronger than the one from 2023, which fell short in the preliminary final to eventual grand finalists Barnstoneworth United.
"We obviously lost a couple after season, with Steve Long probably the biggest player we've lost but that happens," he said.
"We've picked up some really good players and I feel like on the balance of things, we've probably got a better squad moving into this year, then we had last year.
"I'm looking forward to it."
The new faces include Jordan Fordham, from Lithgow Workies, and Josh Hurt, from Mudgee Wolves, while Jayden Staatz, who won the Bathurst District Football (BDF) men's second grade golden boot in 2023, will make the jump up to WPL.
There's also Lucas McKenzie, who arrives from Cowra, while Zac Piggott has made the move from Abercrombie in the local BDF competition.
The rest of the team are returning players, with Paul Long confirmed as captain once again.
The WPL is the only local trophy that Panorama doesn't have in its trophy cabinet.
Since its foundation in 2012, the club has gone on to win at least one grand final in all of Bathurst District Football's five men and three women grades.
"It's obviously the pinnacle of the sport out here," Hadfield said on the WPL.
"Given how close we've been over the last couple of years, I think we're definitely due.
"This is definitely the year that we've really got to make that push and get it done."
The closest the Goats ever got to the WPL trophy was in 2022, when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to an ill-disciplined Orange Waratahs side.
Panorama will take its WPL and first grade squad to Wollongong on Saturday, March 2, to face Albion Park White Eagles, for its first pre-season hit-out of the year.
This will be followed with a clash against rivals Bathurst 75 in the second round of Australia Cup qualifying, with the match likely to be played on the weekend of March 9-10.
The winner of the match will progress to the next round to face either winner of the match between Roselands and Hurstville Glory.
