Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

One building has spared 2000 families from the long drive to say goodbye

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 14 2024 - 2:17pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT a difference a decade has made for Bathurst families.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.