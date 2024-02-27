'Everyone is welcome': Country Music Club to throw open doors for Seniors' Festival

OLDER Australians are being encouraged to reach beyond and seek out new friends as part of this year's NSW Seniors' Festival and the Bathurst Country Music Club's monthly muster is the place to do it.
The festival, held annually, celebrates the valuable contribution seniors make to our community.
It will run from March 11-24 and is a way of saying thank you to seniors and a great opportunity for all the generations to join with older people to celebrate.
Local celebrations will include close to 100 events across the Bathurst local government area and seniors are encouraged to take time out to try something new, meet new people and experience the range of activities on offer in the community.
This year, the Bathurst Country Music Club has come on board and issued an open invitation to seniors, and the whole community, to join the club's monthly music muster at the Bathurst RSL Club.
The event will kick off at 5pm on March 17 and the cover charge of just $2 per person means it is something everyone can afford.
Bathurst Country Music Club president Barry Fitzpatrick said the club was asked by council to put something on for Seniors' Festival and they were happy to open the monthly muster to everyone.
"We're holding a muster, which is singing and dancing, as we do every month," he said.
"Anyone can come up and sing. We have a lot of good artists in the club.
"Chris [Tobin] has a dance segment in the middle of the performance so people can dance, do some boot-scooting or even Irish dancing for St Patrick's Day."
Mrs Tobin, who is the club's publicity officer, said the club was excited to be part of Seniors' Week.
"Bathurst Regional Council rang us and asked us could we do something, so we talked to Barry and decided to incorporate it with our muster and invite all seniors in Bathurst and let them have a nice night out," she said.
Wendy Fitzpatrick, who is also part of the club, said the muster is always a great night.
"It's fun, it's a safe environment, and it's only $2, so it's very affordable," she said.
Guests at the event enjoy tea, coffee and biscuits.
She said the muster will kick off at 5pm and run until 9pm on March 17 at the Bathurst RSL Club.
"Everyone is welcome. This is not only a special invite for seniors, but also families in Bathurst," she said.
"Even if you haven't been before, just turn up.
"If you don't want to dance, that's fine, just come and watch."
Mrs Tobin said the night is a great way to meet new people.
"Most of all, it's about the companionship.
"It's a good chance for people to come out and meet new friends.
"Barry as president makes everyone so very welcome and Wendy meets everyone at the door.
"We really want it to be comfortable for people; we invite people to mix and not just sit back and think you're on your own. It's very welcoming."
