BATHURST Country Music Club is in its 38th year and going strong, but would love to see some younger members join the group.
Publicity officer Chris Tobin said the group meet at the Bathurst RSL Club once a month on a Sunday, from 5pm until 9pm, and is a great opportunity for people to showcase their musical talent or just enjoy some great live entertainment.
"If anyone would l like to come along and sing or play an instrument, they are very welcome, with tea, coffee and biscuits provided by the RSL," she said.
Mrs Tobin said the RSL have been a great supporter of the club.
"We owe a lot to the RSL Club, they have supported us for many of the 38 years.
The next country music muster is being held on July 10 at the Bathurst RSL. Entry is just $2 for adults, children under 16 are free.
Everyone is welcome.
