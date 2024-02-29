Almost $450,000 worth of work at Raglan's Ralph Cameron Oval

A NEW SCOOTER and bike track will be part of an almost $450,000 upgrade at Ralph Cameron Oval in Raglan.
The first sod has been turned on the work, which is expected to take between eight and 10 weeks to complete.
A modular multi-use track, designed for scooters, bikes and skaters, will be built adjacent to the existing community hall car parking area; new shade shelter and seating areas will be installed; and there will be upgrades to the multi-purpose play equipment.
The project is being funded using a Stronger Country Communities round five grant worth $447,581 under the former NSW Government.
"The Stronger Country Communities Fund was all about improving the lives of regional communities, and this project is a perfect example of that mission in action," Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said.
"I'm proud to see that this space will promote active lifestyles and community engagement.
"Spaces like Ralph Cameron Oval turn a residential area into lifelong homes for families that can enjoy these green spaces at their doorsteps."
Deputy mayor Ben Fry expressed his enthusiasm for the project.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for Bathurst Regional Council to further enhance the recreational facilities available to our community," he said.
"The new bike and scooter track, along with the additional amenities, will undoubtedly become a treasured asset for Raglan and the wider Bathurst region."
Councillor and Raglan local Kirralee Burke said the village "is a great place to live and it is a growing suburb of Bathurst and that's why we want to provide facilities to accommodate this growth".
Bathurst Regional Council says it is committed "to delivering these enhancements efficiently and effectively, ensuring minimal disruption to the community during the construction phase".
IN central Bathurst, a second stage of work at Centennial Park has begun.
The first stage involved new concrete paths, an avenue of trees, irrigation system, new lighting and seating.
The second stage will involve new play equipment, picnic shelters, table and bench seating, barbecues, lighting, hardstand areas, paths, trees and irrigation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.