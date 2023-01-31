MAYOR Robert Taylor conceded that Raglan had perhaps been "neglected a little bit" in the past as he welcomed the announcement of new funding for a makeover at the village's oval.
Cr Taylor was at Ralph Cameron Oval, not far from the Great Western Highway, where a second stage of work will be funded by $447,000 that has been provided by the NSW Government.
A multi-purpose sports court will be constructed at the oval under stage one of the work, while the plans for the much more ambitious stage two include picnic shelter and tables, play equipment (with wheelchair accessibility), a skate and scooter track and park seating.
"I feel that it's been neglected a little bit, Raglan, but with the funding from the state government, which is wonderful, we can complete this project," Cr Taylor said.
He said Kirralee Burke - a Raglan resident who was one of a number of new faces elected to Bathurst Regional Council in late 2021 - deserved credit for her part in the oval upgrade plans.
"Cr Burke is a resident here and she has pushed this project to have the facilities for the children here," he said.
"There are a lot of big families out this way."
He said a similar multi-purpose sports court at rapidly growing Eglinton "gets used every single day".
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole made the announcement of the $447,000 funding (under the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund).
He said the government wanted people living in residential areas around Bathurst, such as Raglan or Eglinton, to "get the same investments that we're seeing in the major part of the Bathurst area".
He said areas like Ralph Cameron Park "turn a residential area into lifelong homes for families that can enjoy these green spaces at their doorsteps".
Council is seeking community feedback on what it calls its Ralph Cameron Oval "play space upgrade concept design".
The concept design and indicative plans are available at yoursay.bathurst.nsw.gov.au and community submissions will close on March 3, 2023.
