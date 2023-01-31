Western Advocate

Second stage of work at Raglan's Ralph Cameron Oval will be funded by $447,000 from NSW Government

MW
By Matt Watson
January 31 2023 - 3:30pm
Mayor Robert Taylor and Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole at Raglan's Ralph Cameron Oval.

MAYOR Robert Taylor conceded that Raglan had perhaps been "neglected a little bit" in the past as he welcomed the announcement of new funding for a makeover at the village's oval.

MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

