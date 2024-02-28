'Nothing but positive feedback': Sheep show makes successful debut at Bathurst

THE reviews are in after Bathurst hosted the Great Southern Supreme Merino Show and Sale for the first time - and they're good.
Judges Brett Cooper, from Mudgee, and Cam Munro, from Warren, said Bathurst's central location worked well.
"It enabled the New England and the south to meet in the middle," Mr Munro said.
The show and sale's president Rick Power, meanwhile, said there had been plenty of positive feedback about the event's first year at Bathurst Showground after it moved from Canberra.
"We originally had 269 sheep and there were a few withdrawals," he said. "I still think we ended up with 244, which exceeded our expectations.
"And there's nothing but positive feedback: a great location and a great facility."
Judges Mr Cooper and Mr Munro said the quality was outstanding.
"Once they came together in the championships, it was equal to anything in the country," Mr Munro said.
There were sheep at the Bathurst Showground from Victoria through to the Northern Tablelands, Mr Cooper said, and a lot of them "will come together again in a month's time for the Sydney Royal".
Among the results for the Great Southern Supreme Merino Show and Sale, overall junior champion ram went to Thalabah, Crookwell; supreme junior exhibit went to Thalabah; and grand champion Merino ram and overall supreme Merino exhibit went to Merrignee, Boorowa.
Grand champion Merino ewe of the show went to Thalabah; overall supreme poll exhibit went to West Plains, Delegate; and the Roger Birtles long wool group went to Greenland, Nimmitabel.
Long wool pair went to Thalabah and the short wool group went to Bathurst district stud Pomanara.
Mr Power said there is likely to be a Great Southern Supreme Merino Show and Sale AGM around June, but he can't see what would need to be changed to make the Bathurst event any more successful.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.