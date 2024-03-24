Question marks around Proclamation Day after date change for key honours

HOW will Bathurst mark Proclamation Day in 2024 and beyond? Right now, no one knows for certain.
Proclamation Day is acknowledged on or around May 7, and since the city's Bicentenary in 2015, it has been when new Living Legends are inducted on the honour roll.
But that will not occur in 2024, with Living Legends instead announced on Australia Day alongside a host of other awards.
That leaves a void for Proclamation Day.
In response to questions from the Western Advocate in February, 2024, Bathurst Regional Council said discussions with key stakeholders had commenced, but its focus was on other events at the time.
It was a busy month for events, with the Women's A-League game, the Bathurst 12 Hour and the Bathurst 500 happening on consecutive weekends.
The council said it would announce plans for Proclamation Day "closer to the event".
According to council, the decision to shift the Living Legends honours to Australia Day was made in consultation with the Living Legends awards selection panel, the Australia Day committee and the Australia Day Citizen of the Year selection panel.
"In 2023, council undertook a review of our awards program," the council said.
"This included council taking on the coordination of the Citizen of the Year award from 2BS/BRock.
"With council taking on the Citizen of the Year project, it was felt that the Living Legends awards dovetailed with the Australia Day program and the Citizen of the Year award; as both acknowledge the dedication of individuals in working for the betterment of our community."
The initiative was introduced as part of Bathurst's bicentenary celebrations in 2015, starting off as an honour roll of 200 Living Legends.
It recognised 200 people, still alive, who had made contributions to Bathurst in some way, including through community service, sport, education, agriculture, politics, business and heritage.
Each Legend had a tree planted along Bradwardine Road in their honour, with their name on a plaque at the foot of it.
Since then, a handful of people have been named as Living Legends each year on Proclamation Day.
As of Australia Day 2024, 260 people have been given Legend status in Bathurst.
