'It's taken a toll': Naden opens up about season-ending injury and AFLW dreams

ST PAT'S, Western Rams, Orange Tigers - there's not a lot of footy teams Erin Naden hasn't turned out for down the years.
But 2024 will mark her first on the sidelines after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) for Rams in October 2023.
The reigning Group 10 player of the year was again a cut above the rest as St Pat's rebounded from a shock qualifying finals loss to defeat Macquarie Raiders in the Peter McDonald Premiership league tag grand final.
She said the injury hit her hard but has been trying to keep herself busy helping out with Saints' pre-season preparations.
"I just stepped off the foot the wrong way and it just went on me," she said.
"That's my first major injury that's put me out for quite a while. I've had little injuries before for a couple of weeks, but this is the first major one.
"It's taken a toll on me a lot.
"It's pretty hard but we've just started league tag training again so I've been down there watching them and helping out. If I just keep myself busy that way, then it's alright."
This season was set to be Naden's last, at least in the short term, as she shifts her focus to pursuing an AFLW contract.
She plies her Australian rules football trade in Sydney with East Coast Eagles, who also won their grand final in the women's premier division in 2023.
She said despite the setback she was still determined to give AFLW a real crack.
"It's still pretty disappointing that I miss out on league tag and AFL this year," she said.
"I would have liked to have gone back up there so it was pretty hard to tell them that I wasn't playing anymore.
"I was just going to focus on AFL [in 2024] because it's just so much travelling. I wanted to put all of my time and effort into just playing.
"Definitely AFLW [is the goal]. I just want to keep on playing up there and try and make some rep teams.
Despite the long road ahead Naden will have an excellent source of inspiration and support with her partner and fellow St Pat's star Hayden Bolam also tearing his ACL.
She will have surgery in the coming month before beginning her long rehab period into 2025.
"I'm actually walking pretty fine. I get my surgery in three weeks though, so once that happens I'll be on crutches for a little while and then it's around nine to 12 months recovery," she said.
"I've got mum and dad supporting me and my partner. He's only just had surgery on his so I guess I can just bounce off him."
