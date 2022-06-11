HE was an inspirational leader for the Forbes Magpies, he's skippered Group 11 with pride and now Hayden Bolam is loving life as a Saint and it's reflecting in his form.
Bolam played a handful of games for St Pat's last season in Group 10 premier league, but it has been in 2022 competing in the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership that he's earned weekly praise.
Advertisement
He's added another kicking option to the Saints' ranks, his work rate in defence is impressive and his vision out of dummy half has created plenty of line breaks for both himself and his team-mates.
When it comes to the best and fairest count for players from Group 10 clubs, the Saints hooker tops the tally alongside Bathurst Panthers playmaker Willie Wright. That duo have nine points apiece.
They're followed by Panthers pair Jake Betts and Keelan Bresac as well as Mudgee duo Clay Priest and Jack Littlejohn on eight.
While polling well has come as a nice surprise for Bolam, for him each weekend is about doing his best for his new club.
"I don't really think about it, I just go out there and try and do my job and hopefully try and get the win for the boys, I try and play my part," he said.
"I don't really think about the best and fairest bit of it, I'm just enjoying my footy and feeling fit and healthy."
Though Bolam is still relatively new to the Saints' ranks, when he first pulled on the blue and white jumper there were some familiar faces. One is current captain-coach Zac Merritt.
"I've played a fair bit of footy with Zac, we played in a grand final there with Forbes back in 2016 and played for a few years there together. I moved over here and we were training together and it came from that," Bolam said.
"I've been over here since June last year, I just wanted something different.
"The boys have all been real good, they're like the boys out at Forbes, they made me feel pretty welcome.
"I'm really enjoying it over here, it's been a good, a bit of a change. I'm used to playing out at Forbes obviously, but I'm enjoying it here."
READ MORE: Peter McDonald Premiership mid-season review
Bolam, who has also spent time at lock this season, has enjoyed the new premiership as well as the rivalry that still exists amongst the Group 10 based clubs.
"I've noticed over here with a lot of teams it's a lot closer, like every game you know you're in the game and there's no easy win, that's for sure," he said.
Advertisement
"I do like the new comp, it's been good. It will be interesting come the end of the year, I think anyone can win it. It will just be whoever is on on the day."
The Saints' record thus far stands at four wins, a draw and three losses. One of those defeats was a narrow four-point loss to competition leaders Mudgee.
While Bolam and his team-mates would like to be sitting higher than their current eighth position on the combined competition ladder and fifth of the Group 10 clubs, they know that they have the potential to do just that.
It will require sustained effort rather than performing well in patches.
"All the boys are pretty confident, like we know we've got it in us to go all the way, it's just about putting the 80 minutes together," Bolam said.
"We just seem to slack off for those five minute periods and are sort of beating ourselves really. There have been a couple of games there we should've sealed and put away, but we beat ourselves.
Advertisement
"But we know if we fix that we'll go a long way."
The Saints will resume their campaign next weekend against the Mudgee Dragons in Mudgee.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.