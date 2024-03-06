Top sales for 2024 so far: all over $1m and two in the same street

JUST two months into 2024, and already real estate agents across Bathurst are achieving sales well over $1 million.
It follows on from a stellar year in 2023, where a property in a residential area had to achieve a minimum of $1.2 million to make it on the top 10 list for the year.
Professionals Bathurst real estate agent Tom Clyburn, who has made two of the biggest sales of the year so far, is already noticing some trends emerging.
He said the market has stabilised post-COVID, but premium properties that stand out from the crowd are still managing to fetch impressive prices.
"The main thing right now is there's 400 properties on the market in the Bathurst region, whereas we got down to 100 properties on the market [during COVID], so there's a lot more choice," he said.
"So, if it's just a standard property, and if it's maybe priced a little higher than it should be, then we're seeing those homes sit on the market, but if it's something a bit different and it's priced well, and you use the right process, they're the ones that are getting the good results."
This was the case with one of his listings, 145 Havannah Street, which he said received multiple offers before selling for more than $1.3 million.
"That set a new benchmark for a house on that size block in town, which was over $1.3 million, and it had five separate offers during the campaign," Mr Clyburn said.
During the pandemic, a lot of metropolitan people were making the move to Bathurst.
While there's still buyer interest from the big cities, Mr Clyburn said its locals who are snapping up a lot of the high-end properties on the market at the moment.
"From my side that I've sold, some of the top-end stuff has been locally," he said.
"I think it's easier for the locals to justify some of these high prices because they've seen the growth in their homes also that we've had since the COVID boom.
"A lot of the good results have been locally, but still seeing Sydney [buyers] come this way, and a lot of the Blue Mountains as well actually."
Some of those people might just be the new owners of the following properties, which have achieved impressive prices after hitting the market in recent months.
Here are the top five sales of 2024 so far.
Built just two years ago, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom home sold in mid January for over $1 million.
The home sits on an 829.5 square metre block in Marsden Estate.
Technology is a huge focus in this home, with its features including a Tesla electric car charger in the garage, a home security system with multiple cameras, and a built-in sound system throughout the home.
Located in Laffing Waters on a 1032 square metre block is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with parking for five vehicles.
Outside, it has a timber deck overlooking the swimming pool.
The property was sold in late February.
While most of the homes on this list are on the outskirts of Bathurst's residential areas, this property is located on the fringe of the central business district.
However, it's not a heritage home like the many that surround it. It's just been designed to look that way.
The Havannah Street home was built approximately two years ago and includes four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
It was sold in mid January.
Sitting on an enormous 4005 square metre block in Blue Ridge Estate, just 10 minutes from the Bathurst CBD, is this four bedroom, two bathroom home.
It was described as the "perfect blend of classic elegance and modern comfort".
The property sold in mid January.
Taking out the top spot on this list is 87 Blue Ridge Drive, which sold in mid February.
Like the other Blue Ridge Estate property on this list, it offers an enormous block size - 5366 square metres - and an equally impressive house.
The home boasts five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and there is parking for nine vehicles.
Outdoors, there is an 8-metre solar/saltwater swimming pool and plenty of entertaining space.
