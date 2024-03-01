Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst riders ready to shine in 'one of the biggest' events in Australia

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 1 2024 - 3:50pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HOST of Bathurst riders are set to compete in one of the best long track events in Australia and it'll be right here in town.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.