Bathurst riders ready to shine in 'one of the biggest' events in Australia

A HOST of Bathurst riders are set to compete in one of the best long track events in Australia and it'll be right here in town.
The Bathurst Showground will be the host of Bathurst Long Track Masters on Saturday, March 2, the third consecutive year of the event, following a four-year hiatus.
Organised by the Panorama Motorcycle Club, countless hours have gone into making sure the track at the Showground is ready.
"There's been a huge effort to get it ready," club member Cameron Beard said.
"We had to grade the track, get a heap of material off it to get it down to the right surface we race on. We had a couple of graders, dump trucks and loaders here last weekend to get it ready.
"We also put the boards up on the fence every year. They go up fairly quickly, zip-tied up around the posts."
He said riders will be coming from all over the country to compete.
"It's our biggest event of the year. One of the biggest in Australia I reckon," Beard said.
"We get riders coming from all across Australia, from far north Queensland, Victoria, all over the place."
Bathurst will be represented by around 50 local riders, with the likes of Cooper Blowes, Johnny Cooper and Jett and Max Carter just some of the names that will be in with a chance to win their category.
Categories entries start with junior classes through to senior classes, such as the Bathurst 450cc Masters, Long Track 500cc Sliders, Flat Track 19', Pro Women's and Veterans.
Panorama Motorcycle Club vice president and one of the event organisers, Wade Carter, believes it will be one of the biggest events yet.
"It's become an institution for the fans and the families who race long track to come to Bathurst for the Bathurst Long Track Masters every year - and this year is no exception," he said.
"You see familiar faces each and every year and even see the generations that come through the junior events right through to the hooligans and over 40s."
The Bathurst Long Track Masters was first launched in 1989. when it was launched by dirt track innovator and multiple world speedway and long track champion Ivan Mauger.
After taking a break, the Bathurst Long Track Masters made a return three years ago and has been going strong ever since.
With practice taking place on the Friday, racing will take place on the Saturday with a full day and night program.
The day program begins at 9am with the feature categories racing that evening.
Tickets can be purchased online via the Panorama Motorcycle Club website.
