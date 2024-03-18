'Pretty stoked': national recognition for Bathurst business coach

STEVE Semmens feels he's receiving recognition for his long career in business coaching.
His business, The Persuader, has been named as finalist in the business coaching category of the Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
The national awards program is self described as the "pinnacle of business success".
More than 5500 entries were received for the 2024 awards, with each one needing to write a submission that would be assessed by a judging panel before finalists were selected.
For Mr Semmens, being named a finalist is a huge achievement for his small business, particularly as it is his first time being part of these awards.
He has been a finalist and won a few Carillon Business Awards before, but never something like this.
"I've won the micro business award at the Carillon Business Awards a couple of times, and that's about it," he said.
While he would love to win his category at the Australian Small Business Champion Awards, he's happy just to have been named a finalist.
"It's just that recognition," Mr Semmens said.
"I'm pretty stoked I was a finalist. I didn't think I'd get that far."
Being named a finalist in the national awards comes just a few months after Mr Semmens celebrated 20 years in business.
The first 10 years were spent in Brisbane before his family and his business moved to Bathurst.
"It's really great to be recognised, because I've been in the business for 20 years and it's probably only the last few years I've entered awards," Mr Semmens said.
"Just to get that recognition I feel has vindicated the efforts that I've put in and getting recognised for the amount of people I've helped along the way."
The Australian Small Business Champion Awards will be held over two days in April, 2024 at The Star Sydney
Mr Semmen's category will be presented on April 12.
He plans to travel to Sydney for the awards night and is excited to find out what the outcome will be.
