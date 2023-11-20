Western Advocate
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Business
Our Business

The Persuader Steve Semmens celebrates 20 years in business

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated November 20 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWENTY years ago, Steve Semmens decided to go out on his own, and he hasn't looked back.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help