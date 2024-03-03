Top carillon talent to perform as part of Kings Parade recital series

A BIG name in the world of carillons will be in Bathurst this Saturday to make music in Kings Parade.
Canberra's Peter Bray competed in 2019 at what is considered the Olympics of the carillon, the Queen Fabiola Competition in Belgium, and finished fifth among a strong international field.
He will perform at Bathurst as part of the Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon's 2024 recital series which began in early February.
It will be Mr Bray's last Australian recital before he leaves on a European performance tour and competes in the Queen Fabiola Competition in July.
An acclaimed international carillonist, he completed carillon studies in Canberra and, more recently, with the Royal Carillon School "Jef Denyn" in Mechelen, Belgium.
He has toured in Europe, playing some of the most historic carillons in the world.
"For this special final Australian recital, Peter will perform many well-known pieces that he has arranged for carillon, as well as some of the pieces prepared for the European performance tour and the competition," Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon secretary Wendy Murphy said.
Ms Murphy said Mr Bray will also be holding some workshops and masterclasses with local carillonists as part of his visit.
Mr Bray will perform this Saturday, March 11 at 1pm in Kings Parade.
