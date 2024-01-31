Lupp-tempo: Carillon performance will honour Hector's key role

In appointing Mr Lupp, Bathurst Council was "prepared to pay the sum of 20 guineas for 25 carillon recitals, 20 of which shall be on dates to be fixed, and six held in reserve for special occasions; the above recitals will, of course, not prevent you using the Carillon as in the past, which service is appreciated by the Council" (Cemetery Wander 2021, Jan Page, with thanks to Graham Lupp).