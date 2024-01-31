Lupp-tempo: Carillon performance will honour Hector's key role

A BATHURST War Memorial Carillon legend will be honoured as a Saturday afternoon recitals series kicks off this weekend.
Hector Lupp was one of the first locals to play the towering Kings Parade landmark when it opened back in the 1930s and became Bathurst's inaugural official carillonist a few years later.
A recital performed by Jennifer Roberts and Wendy Murphy this Saturday, February 3 will mark the 90th anniversary since he secured his place in the CBD instrument's history.
The Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon say the February 3 event will be the first of a series of Carillon performances to be held most Saturdays at 1pm throughout 2024.
Mr Lupp, according to the Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon, was already a well-known musician in Bathurst when the Kings Parade feature was finally completed in 1933, so it was inevitable that he wanted to learn how to play it.
Following the official opening on November 11, 1933, he was one of the first locals to play the Carillon, completing his first practice session on January 4, 1934.
The Friends group says Mr Lupp's first recital was possibly on Friday, January 19, 1934 from 7pm-8pm, featuring a varied programme, and he gave regular recitals from then on that featured English, Irish, Australian and Scottish songs and war songs.
Other local pianists and organists also gave regular recitals from 1934 to 1937.
Mr Lupp made a practice of sitting in Kings Parade to listen to others play, which enabled him to create a repertoire that minimised any discords on the unique instrument.
He was offered the position of Bathurst's first official carillonist, for a period of 12 months, on October 6, 1937.
In appointing Mr Lupp, Bathurst Council was "prepared to pay the sum of 20 guineas for 25 carillon recitals, 20 of which shall be on dates to be fixed, and six held in reserve for special occasions; the above recitals will, of course, not prevent you using the Carillon as in the past, which service is appreciated by the Council" (Cemetery Wander 2021, Jan Page, with thanks to Graham Lupp).
As part of the special recital on Saturday, February 3, there will be a premiere of arrangements of piano works by local pianist and composer, Anne Whale.
The Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon say Ms Whale has written many works over the years, including a collection of songs based on the poetry of Australian poet John Shaw Neilson, two of which have been arranged for the Carillon by Ms Roberts and will be played for the first time for this concert.
The Friends of Bathurst War Memorial Carillon last year marked the 90th anniversary of the opening of the Kings Parade icon.
