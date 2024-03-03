Rain no dampener as 'biggest crowd' witnesses thrilling long track masters

MOTOR cycling enthusiasts are praising Saturday's Bathurst Long Track Masters as one of the best in the event's history.
The Bathurst Showground was covered in a thick layer of dust as more than 200 riders hit up the temporary long track surface and while rain halted racing for a brief period, it didn't dampen the mood of competitors and fans.
Panorama Motorcycle Club vice president Wade Carter described the day as "awesome".
"The racing was awesome, the track was awesome," he said.
"I think it was probably the biggest crowd we've had. That's at least what everyone seems to think, which is awesome.
"We also had on track presentations, which was different from previous years and I think the crowd responded well to that.
"We also had a shootout, which was great, as well as a long track slider that broke the lap record."
And while a majority of the categories were dominated by out-of-towners, one Bathurst riders managed to win his category.
Competing in the Pro 250s, Jett Carter took home first place, finishing ahead of Blayney's James Sawdy.
Corey Forde also came second in the dirt track sliders, alongside Darren Freudenstein.
And for those locals that didn't get a podium, it wasn't all disappointed.
The chance they had to compete in a major event in their home city was one they won't forget anytime soon.
"There was probably 30 riders from Bathurst and the surrounding districts," he said.
"It was awesome for them. Those riders have really stepped up over the past three years.
"It just shows that this sport is growing and is really strong in regional areas."
In the 450cc Masters, Jarred Brook took home honours, while in the Long Track 500cc Sliders, Zane Keleher was crowned victorious.
Daniel Wicks won the Flat Track 19' and the Unlimited 2-Stroke, while Joshua McCosker took home the win in the Over 40s.
Tayla Street won the Pro Women's, Jarred Marko and Shaun Fuller won the Dirt Track Sidecars, Kenny Angel won the Hooligans, Sam Drane won the 250/125cc Under 13-16 Years and Lockie Duggan won the Junior 85/150cc Under 9-13 Years.
The Bathurst Long Track Masters returned in 2022 after a four-year hiatus.
