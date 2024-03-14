Thanks to their guardian angel, Callum and Alana have found everlasting love

AROUND seven years ago, Callum Hotham and Alana Sack were introduced by a mutual friend who wholeheartedly believed that the pair were destined for each other.
And this mutual friend was right.
He had tried on a number of occasions to convince the couple to start dating, but, it wasn't until he died unexpectedly in 2019 that the pair started to believe in destiny themselves.
One year later their relationship began.
Now, they have their guardian angel to thank for finding everlasting love - Callum and Alana were married on February 24, 2024.
After being together, and living together in Sydney for approximately two years, the pair got engaged in 2022, when Callum proposed from their favourite spot in Little Bay.
Despite being sure he was making the right decision, Callum, so overcome with nerves, managed to drop the box with the ring inside before popping the question.
Even so, it was a huge yes from Alana, and approximately 15 months after their engagement, the pair welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby boy named Haze.
Their littlest love would end up playing a large part in the couple's wedding day, which was held from Callum's parents' property, on the outskirts of Bathurst.
The wedding day was exactly what the pair had hoped for, small and simple, surrounded by only 20 members of their closest family.
These family members included the bride's parents, Gary and Julie Sack, and the groom's parents, Kelly and Phil Hotham.
After only one month of planning, Alana walked down the aisle alongside her father, in a dress she bought online just three weeks before her special day.
With a few small alterations, it was perfect.
Having a dress that was comfortable and classic was important to Alana, as it meant that she was able to hold her son in a carrier, while still in her wedding dress, and have him close to her throughout the wedding.
When she reached the alter, she met her then fiance, Callum, who was wearing a timeless black tux.
After exchanging warm, emotional and affectionate vows, with a focus on the story of their love, and their hopes and dreams for the future, the pair became husband and wife.
Alana officially became Mrs Hotham.
To make the day even more special, Alana was able to incorporate 'something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue' into her wedding day seamlessly.
The earrings that she wore on the day were borrowed from her mother, and she wore her great, great, grandmother's old wedding ring.
Her nails were painted the most beautiful blue, and her wedding dress was purchased online, brand new.
As the couple chose to have a smaller, more intimate wedding, they will be using the money that they saved to go on a family holiday, while saving for their first home.
They intend to settle in Bathurst, where Callum is making his mark on the world with his mural business, and Alana is busily caring for their son, Haze.
