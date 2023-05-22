Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

Bathurst's Callum Hotham has started a mural painting business- Calum_Artist

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 22 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Callum Hotham painting a large mural for Manufactor.Penrith, an industrial manufacturing precinct.. Picture supplied
Callum Hotham painting a large mural for Manufactor.Penrith, an industrial manufacturing precinct.. Picture supplied

HOW does a dream of becoming a professional cricketer turn into a career as an artist?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.