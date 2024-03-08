'They got me through some tough periods': Now you can adopt a greyhound too

THE Bathurst community will have the chance to own a breed of animals described as "beautiful" and provide "excellent therapy".
Bathurst will host a Greyhounds As Pet adoption day on Saturday, March 9, with 15 greyhounds looking for a new home.
Jason Lyne, the long-serving track manager at Kennerson Park, has owned greyhounds since he was a teenager.
He said one of his current greyhounds Archie helped him get through some tough periods.
"I've owned him his entire life. He was actually an ex-race dog, a pretty handy one in his own right," he said.
"They're beautiful animals. You wouldn't find a better pet if you tried. They're just great therapy dogs.
"They've got me through some tough periods in life. They're always there for you when you get home, wagging their tail."
Portia Clegg has owned Misty for five years now and said she's made her life "1000 times better" than she could've imagined.
"She is a massive lounge lizard, she loves to cuddle and she's so affectionate," she said.
"After a really tough day at work, there's nothing better than coming home and giving her a cuddle."
Ms Clegg said she has eyes on adopting another greyhound on Saturday, to provide a friend for Misty.
She said Misty is "an amazing companion".
"They are such an easy breed to look after," she said.
"They don't shed. They're such quiet dogs; you won't hear a peep out of them unless they want to have a little play around with you.
"I highly recommend anyone who is looking to get a dog to potentially get a greyhound."
The adoption day will run from 10am-1pm at the old Bathurst Greyhounds headquarters at Kennerson Park on Upfold Street.
For more information, visit the Greyhounds As Pets website.
