SEVERAL staff members from Kennerson Park have been left feeling uneasy and uncertain after the announcement that the greyhound racing track will not reopen following significant flooding.
While Greyhound Racing NSW is doing its utmost to find an alternative track, up to 20 people have been left temporarily displaced from their source of income and social outlet.
Kennerson Park track manager Jason Lyne said that the process of sourcing a new facility is something that will not only be difficult for himself, but for several staff members at the track.
"It's going to be challenging," he said.
"It's going to be a big impact for me because I've had my routine for what would have been 10 years in February ... so I'm very uncertain myself. It's still up in the air for me."
Though Mr Lyne is currently facing personal uncertainty, he said his major concern was that of staff members.
"I'm in constant contact with everybody to make sure they're okay," he said.
"A lot of them are retirees and it was their second, additional form of income and it has impacted them ... and obviously their quality of life.
"I think this day and age, mental health is a very important issue and it's something we have to be mindful of, and it is going to be challenging."
Despite knowing that some staff are finding this transitional period to be a difficult one, Mr Lyne said he felt relief as many team members will still have ways to occupy themselves.
"I'm very lucky I've got a resilient team, an experienced team, a mature team," he said.
"They're lucky enough that they have the skill set to assist at other clubs.
"They've all got a good skill set in working at the track, so most of the guys are currently working at Lithgow as well and they help out at the Lithgow racetrack."
Though the news of the permanent closure of Kennerson Park was obviously disappointing for Mr Lyne, he said he was trying to remain optimistic, especially with the possibility that a new venue will be sourced for Bathurst greyhound racing.
"We're still hopeful that we can find a new venue and get everyone back on board as quickly as we can," he said.
"Hopefully we can sort something out, and at the moment, nobody has lost their job or anything."
This hope is something that Mr Lyne said he is determined to hold onto throughout the uneasy process.
"I'm very philosophical about it and I believe everything happens for a reason - what it is at the moment, we may not know, but hopefully in time it will work itself out and we will know where we stand," he said.
"In time it will sort itself out and we will all be bigger and better and stronger for it."
