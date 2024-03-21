Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

This teen's dream is to combat cancer: Sophie Lindsay on a mission

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 22 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A YEAR 11 student, whose dream is to work in medicine, will be spending her school holidays getting a behind-the-scenes look into cancer research.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.