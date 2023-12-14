Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Kelso High celebrates high achievers with most band 6s in a decade

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 14 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S BEEN more than a month since Denison College Kelso High campus students walked out of the school's exam room for the last time, and since then, students have been waiting patiently for their results.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.