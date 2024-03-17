It's taken a 'Village' but new 'Bakehouse' is finally set to open its doors

AFTER a long wait for all involved, Village Bakehouse is only weeks away from opening its doors to the Bathurst community.
The initial plan was to open in early 2023, so the past 12 months have left locals asking questions about when the project - on the corner of Durham and Rankin streets - will be complete.
But now, there's a light at the end of the tunnel and it's beaming.
"It's been a long road, but we're very excited," retail operations manager Taylor Stevenson said.
"We're excited for the Bathurst community; we know that everyone is talking about it and looking forward to it opening.
"We apologise that it's taken so long. But we want to get open; we're very excited."
Bathurst will be the third Village Bakehouse location, coming after Dubbo [where the business opened more than 30 years ago] and then Orange [around eight years ago].
And the Bathurst store has been part of the plan for a long time, with council approving the original development application back in November 2020.
It was always going to be a big project, between demolishing the original premises, the earthworks, the construction of the building and putting in a drive-through exiting onto Durham Street which involved approvals from Roads and Maritime Services.
But between construction delays, bad weather and waiting for approvals, the process has taken much longer to complete than the Village Bakehouse team had hoped.
So the fact the wait is almost over, with the final touches expected over the next couple of weeks, has Mr Stevenson excited for what's ahead.
"We've had a few hurdles on the job and persevered with them all," he said.
"We've done the frontage of the store. We're just doing the external works, which is the car park and landscaping.
"Internally, we're just getting all the circuits tested so we can turn the power on.
"Then it's basic fit-off of equipment, install equipment, set machines up, make sure everything works the way it should, and then move straight into training of the recruited staff when we get them."
Once complete, the site will feature a two-storey building: an on-site bakery and dining area downstairs and a library-inspired relaxing area upstairs.
There will be a car park with 28 spaces, two large bicycle racks and a playground for kids.
The Bathurst site will be the first of the Village Bakehouse businesses to feature a drive-through and a dinner offering.
