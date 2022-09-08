Village Bakehouse on track for early 2023 opening

BATHURST residents will soon have a new hospitality option when dining out, with construction on the Village Bakehouse site set to finish in November.
This will be the third town in the Central West that the family-run business has opened in, with one in Dubbo and Orange respectively, and Village Bakehouse director Robert Stevenson said they're excited to be opening in Bathurst.
"We're really proud of what we do and it's going to be great, we're really looking forward to coming to Bathurst," he said.
The site will feature a two-storey building, with an on-site bakery and dining area downstairs, and a library-inspired relaxing area upstairs.
There will be an carpark with 28 spaces, two large bicycle racks and a playground for kids.
It will also be the first time a Village Bakehouse store has had a dinner trade in addition to breakfast and lunch, and the first time the business has had a drive-through offering.
"I think Bathurst is looking for something a little different like this," Mr Stevenson said.
"We do everything from sourdoughs right through to your chocolate eclairs and vanilla slices, pies and sausage rolls.
"We really are a country bakery, we've always lived in the country, I'm third generation in the industry and Taylor's [retail manager] fourth, so we come from a long heritage of baking."
Construction on the site is expected to be completed in November with the doors opening to Bathurst by early 2023.
This is to give the business time to employ staff and have everything perfect.
Retail operations manager Taylor Stevenson will be making the move to Bathurst with his family to run the local store.
He expects the business will add 60 to 70 jobs to the Bathurst community between bakers, managers, floor staff, kitchen staff and drive-through attendants, in addition to the construction workers currently on-site.
Bathurst's Regional West Constructions has carried out all the works on the block, right from the demolition of the existing buildings back in March this year.
Supporting the local area is very important to the Village Bakehouse family and they can't wait to call Bathurst home.
