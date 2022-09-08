Western Advocate

Village Bakehouse on track for early 2023 opening

By Amy Rees
Village Bakehouse director Robert Stevenson, retail operations manager Taylor Stevenson and site project manager Dean Farrant. Picture by Amy Rees

BATHURST residents will soon have a new hospitality option when dining out, with construction on the Village Bakehouse site set to finish in November.

