'It's something a bit different': What Village Bakehouse brings to Bathurst

NEW breakfast, lunch and dinner options, plus more than 60 new jobs - that's what Village Bakehouse is bringing to Bathurst.
After a long road since initial development applications for the site were approved in November 2020, the third Village Bakehouse store in the Central West is just about to open it's doors to Bathurst.
And retail operations manager Taylor Stevenson said he can't wait to finally welcome the community into the store.
Especially considering the Bathurst venue will feature a few new avenues that the business hasn't offered before.
"We've expanded our menu a little bit, we're moving into dinner trade as well," Mr Stevenson said.
"So we're going to stay open until 9pm here and test that market as well, with a few different food offerings.
"We're going to make our own flat bread pizzas, we'll make the dough here and make them fresh through the drive-through.
"No one's really doing that so it's something a bit different."
Those who are well-acquainted with the Village Bakehouse menu from their Orange and Dubbo stores can get excited, because there's some new additions set to tickle people's taste buds when the doors open.
This is to cater for the longer trading hours and what customers might be craving at different times of the day.
"We're adding a few more menu items, a few more substantial roll varieties and putting in a new pie range - a bigger better pie range," Mr Stevenson said.
"Just trying to continue to improve and give the community something really nice to look forward to."
Given the extended hours and multiple food offerings the bakehouse will provide, there's a lot of jobs to fill.
Mr Stevenson expects the business will hire 60 to 65 people, providing Bathurst with a great economic injection.
"We're excited to put a heap of jobs into the community and be something good for Bathurst," Mr Stevenson said.
From managerial roles, to kitchen and bakery staff, pastry cooks, cleaners and landscapers, there's a job opportunity to suit anyone interested in joining the Village Bakehouse team.
Village Bakehouse is already advertising the available jobs, and Mr Stevenson expects to begin training staff in the next few weeks.
From there, it's open doors and hello customers.
"We're really excited to opening in Bathurst and continuing to grow the brand," Mr Stevenson said.
