Theatrical society plans a move as it puts historic 'Milltown' on market

CARILLON Theatrical Society president Benny Hope says there are mixed emotions as the group prepares to put its long-term South Bathurst home on the market.
Landmark Bant Street property "Milltown", which the society bought in the early 2000s, will go to auction later this month in what is described as a necessary step in a larger plan to rejuvenate the society.
Mr Hope said the society's board did not make the decision to sell lightly and, though it is a sombre moment, it is also "an exciting opportunity for growth and evolution".
"Milltown" comprises a brick over bluestone foundation school house with cathedral ceilings and renewed iron roof, which includes a large hall, secondary studio, kitchen and large storage room, according to the advertising for its auction.
The building itself covers approximately 180 square metres, while the entire site (which also includes a steel-frame, iron-clad shed) covers 1630 square metres.
Mr Hope said the society, once it sells "Milltown", will "then be on the lookout for a new home where we can hopefully have a lot more space and be able to do a lot more things inside of that space that we, just simply, aren't able to do at the moment".
"But we have loved having this home for over 20 years and we've certainly worked hard, not only on our productions, but just to make sure that we've made it a really nice, family and community-inclusive atmosphere for people who want to jump up and tread the boards," he said.
He said "Milltown" had provided a stage for productions including A Chorus Line, Jesus Christ Superstar, Beauty And The Beast, Rock Of Ages, Annie, Les Miserables and Wicked.
"I'm happy that 'Milltown' will receive a new owner and a new purpose," he said.
"It is a beautiful heritage building and we have created a lot of wonderful memories inside of it."
The South Bathurst landmark has also hosted some big names over the years, including Broadway star and former Bathurst boy Ainsley Melham, who answered questions from the youngsters of the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society when he dropped in back in 2019.
In 2022, stage and screen star Rachael Beck was at "Milltown" to lead workshops for the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society in acting and singing.
"Milltown" was originally the name of the South Bathurst area.
The "Milltown" property in Bant Street has a history dating back to 1879, when it was built as the public school only three years after the arrival of the railway in Bathurst.
"Milltown" spent most of its history as the property of the Department of Education and even served as production facilities for the Around The Schools television program that aired monthly on Mid State Television/Prime Television during the 1980s and 1990s.
THE property will be auctioned on Saturday, March 23.
Mr Hope said there had already been plenty of interest in the sale.
"We're receiving a lot of good reports.
"A lot of people have come up with some different ideas of how they would use the space.
"It's been really positive so far."
Interested buyers are invited to contact the Carillon Theatrical Society for further information.
