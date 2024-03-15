A potential 'death trap'? Council responds to pedestrian crossing push from St Phil's

A BATHURST school says it won't back down in its push for an upgrade to a pedestrian crossing that has been labelled a potential "death trap" by the local state MP.
Parents and teachers at St Philomena's came together last year and called on Bathurst Regional Council to upgrade the crossing outside the South Bathurst school.
Council, however, says it has "investigated the installation of a permanent pedestrian crossing at this location and found that this is not a suitable treatment for this site".
It also says traffic pedestrian counts have been completed at the location.
The pedestrian crossing outside the school is currently only marked by white lines and has two temporary flags from 8am-9.30am and 2.30pm-4.30pm on school days.
Outside of those hours, the school has a 60 kilometres per hour speed limit and, according to Transport for NSW, it's a heavy vehicle route, with the Mount Panorama circuit, TAFE, the Bathurst Harness Racing Club and the Waste Management Centre in the vicinity.
St Philomena's principal Rosie Harrison has called for a permanent pedestrian crossing, flashing lights and more signage on Lloyds Road.
"We're only asking for what every other school has," she said.
"We need to be able to highlight the fact that we've got kids going across the pedestrian crossing."
Along with extra signage, St Philomena's wants the western end of the school to be designated as a no parking zone from 8am-9am and 2pm-4pm.
In its submission to council, St Philomena's also asks for traffic islands in the centre and both sides of the crossing, raised pavement and road at the crossing and pavement markings to identify the crossing.
In that same submission, the school said the existing signage and road markings serve no purpose to the driver travelling along Lloyds Road if they are more than 150 metres away from the crossing, as all of the sign posting is obscured by parked vehicles.
School crossing controllers have, on multiple occasions, expressed their concerns to the school, claiming some drivers don't realise the crossing is in operation.
BATHURST MP Paul Toole, who has been a vocal supporter of the cause, urged council to put in a crossing immediately.
"This is a safety issue. This is a death trap," he said.
"We need to be proactive and actually put a crossing in place, more signage and more lighting immediately, before an accident occurs.
"There's no point doing it after, when someone is seriously injured or killed on this site.
"Council could put a crossing in tomorrow. Procrastinating on this has been going on long enough. It's time for action."
St Philomena's said all Bathurst councillors were contacted to attend a meeting at the school on the morning of Monday, March 11.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings was the only one to attend.
He said he drives past the school almost every day and is used to the set-up, believing it runs "very smoothly".
However, after attending the meeting with the school, he understands how it can be a risk for school students.
Cr Jennings said he would raise the issue at council.
St Philomena's said all councillors were invited to a similar meeting in November last year, which Robert Taylor and Graeme Hanger both attended, while Margaret Hogan was an apology due to illness.
WHILE St Philomena's wants a permanent pedestrian crossing, Bathurst Regional Council says it's "not a recommended treatment option".
Council's director of engineering services Darren Sturgiss believes the school's current set-up is a "more effective and appropriate safety measure for school students".
"Council is investigating options to upgrade the existing school crossing including the installation of shoulder blisters and the feasibility of raised platforms and entry treatments given the road is a heavy vehicle route," he said.
"These proposed improvements have been recommended by the traffic committee along with upgrades to line marking which have already been completed by council.
"The installation of the additional upgrades nominated is conditional on successful grant funding.
"Council has investigated the installation of a permanent pedestrian crossing at this location and found that this is not a suitable treatment for this site."
Mr Sturgiss said Transport for NSW and the Australian Standard AS 1742.10 (Pedestrian control and Protection) uses a warrant system to determine which sites are appropriate for permanent pedestrian crossings.
It concluded that the site does not meet the requirements.
"Traffic pedestrian counts were completed over six occasions around school pick-up and drop-off times, with none of the individual counts achieving the required traffic and pedestrian volumes.
"The average count was less than 15 per cent of what is required to support the installation of a permanent pedestrian crossing.
"This is not uncommon for schools and is one of the reasons why specific school crossings are installed."
