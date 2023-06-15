PARENTS and teachers at St Philomena's have formed a united front in a bid to improve road safety around the South Bathurst school.
They, along with local member Paul Toole, are calling on Bathurst Regional Council to upgrade the pedestrian crossing outside the school, fearing children's lives are at risk.
The pedestrian crossing outside the school is currently only marked by white lines and two temporary flags.
What parents, teachers and Mr Toole want to see is a higher visibility for the crossing, including a traditional zebra painted crossing, as well as the zig-zag markings seen on the approach.
Both Bathurst Regional Council and Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) were contacted by the Western Advocate for comment on the crossing.
St Philomena's assistant principal Clancy Dowling said the school wants traffic calming measures put in place and said the school was open to any measures council and the RMS were prepared to consider.
She said the school has been contacted by a number of parents voicing concerns about their children using the crossing.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"And it's something staff at the school have noticed as well," she said.
"This is all about keeping the students safe.
"We need to be proactive and make sure things are done now, before anything happens.
"Every other school seems to have some sort of [marked] crossing ... and we would definitely benefit from that."
Member for Bathurst Mr Toole said he had met with parents and staff from St Phil's about the crossing.
"I've been contacted by a number of parents who are quite concerned about the safety of children and, rightfully, they should be," he said.
"Lloyds Road is a very busy road. Many mums and dads drop their kids off each and every day to the school and they need to have a safe crossing.
"All we are asking for here is to actually see some lines be marked and have a zebra crossing put in place so there is a clearly identified area where kids can cross the road each and every day.
"Lloyds Road is a Bathurst Regional Council road. We have already raised the issue with council and I think the response we have received so far has been unsatisfactory.
"We are calling on Bathurst Regional Council to actually come up here and have a look at it themselves ... have a look at the number of parents who are dropping their children off each and every day and see there is definitely a need for a zebra crossing.
"I mean, this is a crossing that could also have the zig-zag marks heading up to the crossing as another way of actually ensuring the safety of kids in this area."
Mr Toole said he doesn't understand the opposition to marking the crossing.
"We still can't work it out ourselves. It doesn't seem to make sense," he said.
"There's a crossing supervisor here, and I know the school does a wonderful job when the supervisor isn't there. Staff actually come out and fill the void, and I think that actually then puts them at a risk as well having to do that particular job.
"But I think if there was a clearly identified zebra crossing, that will then support the staff who have to do it from time to time when the crossing supervisor is not available."
Mr Toole said that, at the end of the day, whether it is Bathurst Regional Council or the RMS responsible, something needs to be done.
"Whoever is responsible needs to fix it. If it's the RMS, they need to do it. If it's council, do it now.
"This is about safety. We're not asking for anything different here. This is a main road, this is not off in a cul-de-sac or hidden away.
"This is a main road that actually sees mums and dads all morning dropping kids off. Safety is the number one priority and that's why it needs to be looked at."
Kathleen Godfrey, who is part of the St Phil's parent body, said she supports making the crossing more visible.
"I think it's a great idea if there's a zebra crossing there. It's definitely more visible to people driving past and it makes it safer for the kids," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.