'I felt empty': And then she found 'unconditional love' thanks to Petstock

ADOPT, don't shop - that's what Pet Adoption Month is all about.
So, for the month of March, Bathurst Petstock is doing whatever it can to ensure that all our four-legged friends have a safe and loving place to call home.
On Saturday, March 16, and Sunday, March 17, the Bathurst store will be hosting a Pet Adoption weekend.
There, anybody wanting to take home a furry friend can get begin the adoption process, and possibly go home with a new little love.
And though the process can be lengthy, retail assistant at Bathurst Petstock, Kylie Woodrow, said it is absolutely necessary for the best outcome for both pets and people.
"You have to fill out an expression of interest form, and then we look at it and then someone from the Animal Welfare League will look over it," Ms Woodrow said.
"It's all about the animal's best interest and finding what is right for them. We just want to find them the right home, that's the goal."
And one person who can attest to this process being entirely worth it, is Chantelle Hatton, who adopted a cat during the 2023 Pet Adoption Weekend.
After completing the expression of interest, and being matched with a lovely cat in store, Ms Hatton adopted a female grey tabby named Shortbread.
"I'm not going to lie, it is a bit of a long process, however the people are trying to help you get a pet that's going to best suit your lifestyle, that's what the adoption side of things does," she said.
"They ask you about your life story, where you live, what your house is like, and then they obviously match you with the ideal pet.
"So, in the long run, they're helping both of you, and they're love-matching the perfect pet to you and your lifestyle. The process is worth it."
And Shortbread is definitely the perfect pet for Ms Hatton.
After first seeing the beautiful kitty on a trip to Petstock, she immediately fell in love.
"It sounds like a cliche but it definitely was love at first sight," she said.
"I love her gorgeous big eyes, her sweet little face, her sweet little activities that she does and her perfect little temperament. She's a bit cheeky and very, very affectionate and loving."
And this love, is something Ms Hatton said that she can't find anywhere else.
"She brings me a lot of happiness and joy, especially after losing my cat previously, I felt empty and sometimes lonely," she said.
"But with their personalities and their unconditional love, there's no expectation that you have to be this perfect person, and that's what she brings me."
It's for these reasons that Ms Hatton is a passionate believer in adopting, as opposed to shopping for a pet.
She currently has three dogs and three cats, all of whom have been adopted from local adoption programs or agencies, including Petstock.
"I'm just an all-round big supporter of adopting," she said.
And, considering how smooth the process of adopting Shortbread was with the Petstock program, she said she would recommend it to anybody looking for a furry friend.
