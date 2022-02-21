news, local-news,

PETstock Bathurst will join forces with a number of the company's franchises next month to to help change the lives of rescue pets in need of a permanent or temporary home, and of humans eagerly awaiting their perfect match. National Pet Adoption Month, an initiative led by PETstock Assist, is run by the franchise each year in March to rehome rescue animals who have been picked up as strays or have been neglected by previous owners. PETstock Bathurst assistant manager Alex McAnulty said the store will host representatives from the local Animal Welfare League branch and Blue Mountains and Districts Cat Welfare Group to assist in the rehoming process. READ ALSO: Hines Constructions take home five awards from MBA awards ceremony "We always have rescue cats in store and information on rescue dogs available, but this is the only month where we can actually put greater attention on the value of rehoming pets," Mr McAnulty said. "Rescue pets can often be quite selective about a new owner, as they've had a hard life in most cases, so when you notice they're warming to you, it's a great indicator that you'll provide them with the perfect second chance." Community members are encouraged to head into the store on Saturday, March 19 to meet rescue pets available for adoption or fostering. READ ALSO: Leanne Hamilton named best bridal designer in the country Mr McAnulty said there will be both cats and dogs available for adoption. "There's 80,000 cats euthanised every year in Australia, so this is a great opportunity to encourage people to adopt differently and rescue animals that have so much love to give," he said. PETstock Assist charity and events lead Jessica Curtis said that, after seven national adoption initiatives, it's important to review current trends within the landscape to continue to break the cycle of pet homelessness in Australia. "The pet adoption landscape changes rapidly, and this year we're seeing more cats available for adoption compared to other animals, closely followed by large dogs and bonded pairs - animals that have entered rescue together and need to be adopted together," Ms Curtis said. "If you're not able to adopt, there are several ways that you can help solve pet homelessness in Australia, such as volunteering for your local animal rescue group." READ ALSO: Bathurst Rail Museum and Transport Heritage NSW partner up PETstock Assist is a registered charity committed to making a long-term difference and positive change in the lives of pets and families in need by providing education, raising awareness and providing donations. PETstock covers all operational costs of PETstock Assist, with all donations given to charities and projects that share its mission. For more, visit www.petstock.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/71b924d0-a0b7-4ceb-afb8-ca6028b1d675.JPG/r0_204_4608_2808_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg