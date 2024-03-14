Finally, some good news on Machattie Park after long closure

IT'S been closed for over five months, but sections of Machattie Park are set to reopen to the public this weekend.
Bathurst Regional Council closed Machattie Park on November 9, 2023, in response to the overwhelming number of flying foxes, also known as bats, roosting in the trees.
The trees were damaged to the point that large limbs were falling from the canopy, and council felt the safety risk was too significant to allow people to use the park.
But council confirmed on the afternoon of Thursday, March 14 that sections of Machattie Park would reopen to the public on Saturday, March 16.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said reopening sections of Machattie Park to the community was great news.
"Machattie Park is cherished by our residents and offers people a place to relax, get together with families and friends, have a picnic or to have a leisurely stroll," he said.
"In addition to the greenspace that will be available from Saturday, the Begonia House will open Tuesday next week [March 19] with the 2024 begonia display in full bloom.
"Some further clean-up works are required at the Bathurst Fernery before it reopens, but it is expected to open prior to Easter."
An assessment of all trees within Machattie Park was completed by a specialist consulting arborist in January this year and tree remediation works have occurred over the last two weeks.
The final works adjacent to William Street and a section of the George Street and Russell Street corner of the park will be completed on Friday, March 15.
A section of Machattie Park remains closed where the flying fox camp is currently roosting and council says fencing will be in place to restrict access to this area.
Significant tree remediation work in this area will not be able to commence until the flying fox colony departs Bathurst for the winter, according to council.
This stage of the Machattie Park tree remediation program has cost approximately $30,000 and is funded within council's existing 2023-24 operational plan.
Funding to undertake the restoration of the remaining trees within the park will be subject to council's deliberations on the draft 2024-25 operational plan.
