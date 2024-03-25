Bathurst to Broadway: Sarah's shooting for the stars after trip to the States

AT JUST 15 years of age, Sarah Lindsay has a clear career path in her sights, and she's well on her way to making it on the big stage.
Out of hundreds of applicants, she was chosen to represent Australia at a theatre festival in Sacramento, California.
But before heading to The Golden State, she spent time brushing shoulders with Broadway stars in The Big Apple, New York City.
After auditioning for the program in late 2022 at a theatre festival in Newcastle, Sarah was chosen to take part in the American contingency.
This audition process included learning and performing a popular song, presenting 16 counts of dance, and showcasing her acting chops with a small production.
Luckily, she had what it takes to snag a spot, all thanks to her years of practice as part of the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society.
"Every year at the festival you have the opportunity to audition to be a part of a team that goes to America. I did that, and I got in," Sarah said.
"We were all very surprised and very happy, and it was 18 months of saving and preparing and getting ready to go."
With her family by her side, they embarked on their flight to the other side of the world.
"Then, we got over there and we landed in New York and we were there for around four days," Sarah said.
While in New York, Sarah, along with other selected students began the process of rehearsing for a performance to be held at the Sacramento Convention Centre.
This performance was a 15-minute interpretation of Dot and the Kangaroo.
And Sarah's group got lucky, as the writer of the piece also happened to be their appointed director.
And, while rehearsing, she was able to brush shoulders with theatre royalty.
"We rehearsed in Ripley-Grier Studios in New York. It was really interesting being there because there were Broadway auditions being held in the building we were in," Sarah said.
"So that was surreal seeing Broadway performers stretching and warming up in the halls when we were rehearsing our own little piece."
Then, it was time for the theatre festival.
Sarah's group performed their designated pieces, and were awarded 'outstanding overall production' out of 44 groups in total.
This meant that they had the opportunity to perform it again, for the largest audience Sarah has ever encountered in her life; 6000 people.
Now, after the experience of a lifetime, Sarah has her sights on a career on the stage.
"I love theatre, like all forms of art, it's expressive and you can be yourself as well as having the opportunity to be someone else," she said.
"I 100 per cent want to continue doing this and do this as my career. Broadway is the big goal, and I think it's everyone's big goal if you want to do theatre."
And, after her time in the states, she feels confident that she can get there.
"But it just shows that you can do anything, and theatre is possible. I always sort of thought that it was out of my reach because I live in Australia," she said.
"But everyone has to come from somewhere."
