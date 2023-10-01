Western Advocate
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Watch

Carillon Junior Theatrical Society Bathurst present Aladdin and Singin' In The Rain

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 2 2023 - 10:19am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO IS better than one, and this is certainly the case for the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society (CJTS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.