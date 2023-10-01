TWO IS better than one, and this is certainly the case for the Carillon Junior Theatrical Society (CJTS).
For the first time ever, the production company will be performing two separate musicals, all for the price of one.
These shows will be performed from the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, with the first show kicking off on Saturday, October 21.
Approximately 40 students from the junior class, which consists of primary school students up to Year 5, will be presenting the their own musical, Disney's Aladdin Kids.
And after a brief intermission, senior students will be performing Singin' In The Rain.
"Because we've got over 120 students doing our musical, this year is the first time ever that instead of doing one musical, we're doing two," said Bronni Colley, owner and director of CJTS.
"So we've got a double bill for the first time ever."
This is something that Mrs Colley is really looking forward to, as it is a chance to showcase the talents of all CJTS members.
"Normally they are part of the bigger show and they don't do everything and now they do everything, so they're the leads, and the dancers, and the ensemble and everything."
And it will certainly be quite the spectacle for audiences, with a range of familiar tunes in which people can sing along.
There may also be some impressive special effects.
"We're aiming to even have some real rain on stage, so it's pretty cool," Mrs Colley said.
Not only will the performances showcase the acting chops of the kids involved, but also behind-the-scenes stuff, which members are usually directly involved in.
This creativity often becomes a family affair, with mums and dads chipping in to help with costume creation and building sturdy sets.
"Our sets and props and stuff are all made by the families as well, so we've got families involved," Mrs Colley said.
Having the opportunity to share the experience with family and friends is something that cast member Charlie Morrissey said really added to the experience.
"It's a lot of fun. You get to see a lot of new faces ... because every year there's new people that want to join and see everything," he said.
"I have my cousins and aunties and uncles come and watch me which is quite fun because most of them don't really know about me doing musicals."
Overall, Charlie said that the whole process is a really good experience.
Tickets for the theatre extravaganza are on sale on the BMEC website, with prices starting at $12 for children's tickets, and bundle options available for families or community groups.
