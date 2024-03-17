Former Kelso High head teacher lands first principal role 32 years into career

Narelle Beasley has touched the lives of students all across the Central West.
From Tottenham to Dubbo, Orange High and most recently Denison College's Kelso High Campus, the experienced teacher has gained plenty of experience during her 32 year career.
But now after more than three decades in the industry, she is taking on her biggest challenge yet after accepting the principal's position at Blayney High School.
When asked if it was always a goal to rise through the ranks, Ms Beasley - who spent time as a head teacher in Orange and deputy principal in Kelso - said it was "not a conscious decision at all".
"I've been really fortunate to be able to work with some amazing leaders in all the educational settings I've been in who have identified in me, skills and strengths to allow me to progress," she said.
Ms Beasley started teaching in 1992 at Tottenham Central School. After two years she landed her first permanent job at Dubbo School of Distance Education where she taught for seven years.
Long stints at Orange High School and Kelso High followed but at the end of 2023, she applied for the Blayney High role and got to work at the beginning of 2024.
Describing herself as an "old-fashioned home economics teacher", Ms Beasley said while she's still getting to know the names of all 330 Blayney students, the adjustment had been a smooth one.
"We're in a really lovely position that even though we are a small school, we can offer a broad breadth of curriculum right to year 12.
"I'm loving getting to know the community, staff and students. I'm looking forward to spending a long time here working in this great school."
Above all else, Ms Beasley's goal is to be a visible leader.
She wants to be approachable and create a legacy where Blayney High becomes the school of choice for students in town and the district as a whole.
She's not just talking the talk either, as the principal is also teaching a year 11 community and family studies class in 2024.
"I think it is vital that where possible, we are in the classroom," she added.
"It's important for students to see us as teachers, not just someone sitting in an office."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.