Kelso High will host its first Ngan-Girra breakfast on Wednesday morning, giving the parents and families of year seven Aboriginal students a chance to connect with the school. The aim of the breakfast is to give staff an opportunity to develop personal learning pathways for the new students. "This is something that we will be hoping to do a couple of times a term, to meet with our parents, have some breaky, meet with our kids and plan and then evaluate their personal learning pathways," Kelso High deputy principal Narelle Beasley said. The breakfast is part of the school's goal to strengthen lines of communication between teachers and parents, and will be held at the Kelso Community Hub from 8.30 to 11am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/84fdf62a-b88d-453d-bb6b-4eb7333e0b2a.JPG/r280_349_6000_3581_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg