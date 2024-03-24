Rain, rain, go away: But that didn't stop the Bathurst Miniature Railway

UNLESS it's too hot, too cold, or too wet, the Bathurst Miniature Railway will go ahead each month.
And 'too' is clearly the operative word, as even a little bit of rain couldn't keep families away on Sunday, March 17.
Run on the third Sunday of each month, the iconic Bathurst institution has been toot-tooting and chugga-chugging since the late 70s.
And the trains, owned by different members of the community, consistently prove that they really are the little engines that could - as they can, and do, take travellers around between the hours of 10am and 2pm.
All passengers are required to wear enclosed footwear, with no thongs or open toe sandals allowed.
For more information about the event and upcoming dates, visit the Bathurst Miniature Railway Facebook page or website.
A Western Advocate representative headed to the tracks on the day to capture photos of the smiling faces of family and friends as they made their way around the bends.
Is there anybody you recognise in the above gallery?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.