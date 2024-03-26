See photos of those taking a trail around the trades at Heritage event

WITH more than 100 exhibitors and 200 artisans at the Heritage Trades Trail, there was something for everyone to see and do at the annual Bathurst event.
On the weekend of March 16 and 17, the Trades Trail took place from the Bathurst Showground, showcasing everything from whip-cracking, blacksmithing, penny-farthing riding and woodworking to sandsculpting and patchworking.
According to one of the coordinators of the Heritage Trades Trail, Sandy Bathgate, the event was a huge success overall.
"It's been fantastic, we're so pleased. There were a huge number of exhibitors and a big crowd and everyone had a great time," he said.
Of these crowds, Mr Bathgate said approximately half were from out of town.
"It's been about 50/50. So 50 per cent are from 2795, and we've had people from the South Coast, Newcastle and even South Australia," Mr Bathgate said.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of stallholders and strollers throughout the day.
Is there anybody you can recognise in the above gallery?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.