'It's our first time doing this': Group excited to share their talents

IT'S A welcoming avenue to let your creativity run wild, and the group will be showing off their skills at the upcoming Heritage Trades Trail.
Having formed 15 months ago, the Bathurst/Orange Patchwork Group is about to embark on its first big adventure, promoting what the members can do.
Founder of the group Carol Brown said it's full steam ahead as the group prepares its impressive display for the Bathurst Heritage Trades Trail.
"It's our first time doing something like this," Ms Brown said.
"Our main reason for doing it [Heritage Trades Trail] is to promote the group, because we'd like more people. There's more people out there who don't know a group like this exists."
While the group mainly consists of members doing patchwork, there's also people who knit, do embroidery, crochet and more.
And the wide range of items the group members create will all be on display at the Bathurst Showground during the Heritage Trades Trail event.
From quilts and coat hangers, to bags, cushions and bowl cosies, plus table runners and even a coat made from leftover pieces of fabric, the group loves to get creative.
Ms Brown said the Heritage Trades Trail will not only be a great opportunity to showcase their skills, but it will give people an opportunity to have a look at what the group does, ask any questions and even look at joining up.
The Heritage Trades Trail will run on March 16 and 17 at the Bathurst Showground.
The group meets at the Trinity Church Hall every Wednesday from 10am - 3pm, but members are welcome to come a go as they please during that time.
"There's no joining fee, it's just $10 every time you come here to cover the cost of the hall," Ms Brown said.
"You can come whenever you want, sit, have a chat, have a laugh.
"We welcome anyone who wants to come in and do any craft they want to do."
Morning and afternoon tea is provided, so anyone interested - no matter their skill level - is encouraged to come along with their chosen craft and enjoy a fun afternoon with like-minded people.
