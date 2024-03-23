Cross-town rivals take to the cricket pitch with Kelso coming out on top

IT WAS the battle of the Denison High Colleges - Bathurst against Kelso campuses - in the Open Boys Cricket Match.
The two teams ventured down to Learmonth Park on March 15, with balls and bats at the ready.
The cross-town rivals hit the pitch at 9am, with hours of work ahead of them before a victory could be claimed.
But, in the end, it was the Kelso High Campus coming out on top, scoring 124 runs after batting first, with the top score of 22 runs secured by Brae McManus.
But, like any team sport, it takes more than one person to get the job done, and the Kelso boys banded together to claim the victory.
The Kelso team kept the pressure on when it came time for Bathurst High to take the bats.
Ryder Burke and Riley Moxon each took wickets with their first ball for Kelso High, and Riley finished with 4/6 off 4 overs.
A Western Advocate representative attended the match and grabbed some shots of the boys.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.