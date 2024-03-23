Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Cross-town rivals take to the cricket pitch with Kelso coming out on top

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 24 2024 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WAS the battle of the Denison High Colleges - Bathurst against Kelso campuses - in the Open Boys Cricket Match.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.