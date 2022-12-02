THEY'VE been on the wrong end of the result in recent meetings but on Thursday Kelso High School got the better of their Bathurst High School rivals in a convincing win at Cubis Park.
An all-round masterclass from Flynn Taylor, who smashed 93 runs and took three wickets, helped Kelso claim a 97 run victory in the NSW CHS Western Open's Boys Cricket Knockout quarter-final meeting.
Taylor's destructive day with the bat featured a 26-run over and included 10 fours and four sixes.
It helped Kelso make their way to 194 before they had Bathurst out for 97 in reply.
The result is a turnaround from recent Denison College derby results, where Bathurst High have had the measure over their cross-city campus opponents.
Kelso coach Murray Wood said it was a thrill to see his team put a great performance together.
"We haven't beaten Bathurst for quite a few years," he said.
"It was really satisfying to watch. They all played a fantastic game, especially Flynn with a three-for and also 93 with the bat. The boys had a lot of fun out there.
"With the bat we tended to get ourselves out. There were some good balls and good deliveries from Bathurst but a lot of the time it was our own silly mistakes that cost us."
Luckily for Kelso their mid-to-late order stumble with the willow didn't come back to bite them.
Opener Hugh Taylor was the next-best with the bat for Kelso as he finished with 35, while Oscar Archer also provided some late fireworks at number 11.
Kelso made up for their batting stumbles in the field, where the team's Bradman Cup representative Blayde Burke led the way with his four wicket haul.
The winning Kelso squad now move on to play Parkes High School in the competition's semi-finals, after they comfortably accounted for Lithgow High School.
"We'll be hoping to play Parkes within the next fortnight," Wood said.
"The winner of that game will then go on to face Dubbo [College] in the final."
Bathurst coach Brendan Hyam said his side ended their day strongly in the field but found it tough going with the bat.
"Kelso were 3-145 after 20 overs, at drinks, and we bowled them out for 193. We had some great performances from our bowlers who really turned the screws on them and forced them to play some shots that they shouldn't have," he said.
"We started off really well with the bat, and didn't lose our first wicket until we were at 68, but their bowlers were too good in the end.
"I believe that's the first time they've beaten us since 2016. The Taylor boys were just too good for us."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
