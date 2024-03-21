Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I got a bit teary': Bathurst West rocked up with their socks up for Zahli

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 21 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WALKING through the school gates and seeing so many kids supporting World Down Syndrome Day brought a tear to one mother's eye.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.