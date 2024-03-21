'I got a bit teary': Bathurst West rocked up with their socks up for Zahli

WALKING through the school gates and seeing so many kids supporting World Down Syndrome Day brought a tear to one mother's eye.
Danielle Armstrong's daughter, Zahli McDermott is just like every other student at Bathurst West Public School, turning up each day, ready to learn and ready to play.
The only difference is, Zahli was born with an extra chromosome and lives with Down syndrome.
So when the school decided to participate in the Lots of Socks campaign to raise awareness for Down syndrome, Ms Armstrong was really humbled by the response.
"It makes me feel really good," she said.
"I got a bit teary walking in and seeing that children actually support the support unit here, and support Zahli who was born with down syndrome. Inclusion matters."
On March 21, Bathurst West staff and students rocked up with their socks up in support of both Zahli and World Down Syndrome Day.
While the initiative is a fun excuse for the kids to accessorise their uniforms a bit , it also creates conversations around Down syndrome which leads to more awareness.
Educating children and the wider community on Down syndrome, promoting inclusion and celebrating diversity are all important to Ms Armstrong.
"There are some children who I don't think really know what Down syndrome is and I think they might think Zahli's contagious or carries a disease," Ms Armstrong said.
"But Down syndrome is not a disease, it's a genetic condition that she was born with and will stay like that for life, but she won't brush it off to anyone else.
"And that's the whole point of today as well, to raise awareness for those kids to be included."
Down syndrome is a genetic condition and according to Down Syndrome Australia, one in 1158 babies are born with it.
While it is not yet known why Down syndrome occurs, any opportunity to raise awareness around the condition is important in ensuring everyone is treated equally, regardless of the number of chromosomes they were born with.
